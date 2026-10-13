Police have identified the man who died Monday after being thrown from a roller coaster at Six Flags Over Georgia as 42-year-old Hassan Jihad Ibn Kariem of Atlanta.

What happened: Kariem was found unresponsive and not breathing beneath the Goliath coaster at the Mableton park at about 3:58 p.m. Monday. Witnesses and employees told officers Kariem was ejected from the ride and struck other people before falling beneath it. Several other people were hurt, though officials have not said how many or described their injuries.

What’s new: Cobb County police had not previously released Kariem’s name. His family has been notified of his death.

After the incident: The coaster was stopped and riders were evacuated. The park closed for the rest of the day.

The investigation: The Cobb County Police Department’s Major Crimes Unit is handling the case. “Detectives with our Major Crimes Unit are responding to investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident,” police said. “Additional information will be released as it becomes available and is confirmed.”

What officials said: Cobb County Commission Chairwoman Lisa Cupid called the death “a terrible tragedy.” “I cannot imagine the horror the patrons and employees witnessed today, and my heart aches for the family who lost a loved one,” Cupid said. “In the meantime, please keep in your thoughts the family of the deceased, those who were injured, the employees and leadership of Six Flags, and our community. We are all grappling with how something so devastating could happen at a place that has given generations of families such happy memories.”

If you know something: Anyone with information can call the Major Crimes Unit at (770) 499-3945. The case number is #26066173.