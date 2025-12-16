Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene is getting married again.

What’s Happening: Greene confirmed her engagement to Brian Glenn, who works as the chief White House correspondent for conservative outlet Real America’s Voice on Monday. Glenn posted a photo of Greene wearing an engagement ring on social media platform X, writing “She said ‘yes.'” Greene replied “Happily ever after!!! I love you.”

What’s Important: The couple started dating in 2023. Greene finalized her divorce from Perry Greene in 2022 after 27 years of marriage.

The Timeline: Greene is leaving Congress on Jan. 5, 2026. Glenn told the Washington Post earlier this month that he plans to leave his White House correspondent job and move with Greene to Rome.

Catch Up Quick: Greene announced last month she would not finish her term after President Trump called her a “traitor” and pulled his endorsement. Trump turned against Greene after she broke with him over the war in Gaza, his authorization of strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities and his handling of the Jeffrey Epstein case.

Greene was one of four Republicans who signed a petition to force a vote on legislation requiring the Justice Department to release files related to Epstein. The bill passed Congress with near-unanimous support and Trump signed it into law last month. Greene also criticized Republican leadership during the 43-day government shutdown.

In her resignation announcement, Greene said she did not want her district to “endure a hurtful and hateful primary against me by the President we all fought for.”