Governor Brian Kemp declared a state of emergency Thursday for four north Georgia counties after the Toccoa River crested at a record high and floodwaters swallowed homes, roads, and businesses along the Georgia-Tennessee border.

What happened: Some areas received 8 to 11 inches of rain, sending the Toccoa River to about 18 feet — the highest level ever recorded, surpassing a record set in 1990. The river rose roughly 16 feet in just 12 hours. Emergency crews carried out swift-water rescues across Fannin County, and dozens of people were evacuated from flooded homes. Mudslides and road closures added to the damage.

The emergency declaration covers Fannin, Gilmer, Murray, and Union counties. The city of McCaysville also declared its own separate state of emergency and put a mandatory curfew in place from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. to keep residents off the streets while emergency crews work.

What’s new: As of Friday, the water had begun to pull back, revealing widespread damage and debris. Several schools and government buildings in the affected counties were closed Friday. State resources are being sent in to assess the damage and begin cleanup.

What this means for you: If you live in McCaysville, you are required to be off the streets between 6 p.m. and 6 a.m. until the curfew is lifted.