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A wildfire six miles north of Evans, Georgia has reached 200 acres and is expected to send smoke across communities in both Georgia and South Carolina.

What’s Happening: The Woodlawn Fire was found at 6 p.m. on Friday, March 13, on Sumter National Forest and South Carolina Department of Natural Resources land in southern McCormick County, South Carolina. Forty firefighters from the U.S. Forest Service and other agencies are on scene.

What’s Important: The fire is moving through heavy dead and downed debris left behind by Hurricane Helene, making it hard for crews to reach it on foot. Firefighters are using roads as a boundary to hold the fire’s spread. Aircraft will also be used for strategic firing operations, a method where crews set smaller, controlled fires to push the main fire toward roads where it can be fought more safely.

What We Know: Drivers should use caution on Woodlawn Road and Highway 28. No evacuations have been ordered and no structures are threatened. The cause of the fire is unknown.

Drone Warning: The public should not fly drones near the fire. If a drone is spotted, firefighting aircraft must be grounded, delaying the response. Officials say drones near active wildfires are a serious danger to firefighters and the public.

How This Affects Real People: Smoke is expected to be visible from Martinez, Evans, and Augusta in Georgia, and from Modoc and Clarks Hill in South Carolina. Smoke may also settle onto roads and low-lying areas overnight.

The Path Forward: Officials say the fire is expected to grow in size. The U.S. Forest Service is working alongside the South Carolina Forestry Commission, the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources, and the Clarks Hill Fire Department.