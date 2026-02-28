Today, U.S. Senator Reverend Raphael Warnock released the following statement after President Trump announced U.S. forces had carried out strikes in Iran.

Americans have long been weary of forever wars in the Middle East and the painful lessons that should have already been learned.

The Trump administration’s dramatic and deadly escalation in Iran risks yet another sad chapter of decades-long entanglements. Given the lack of a clear plan, it risks increased instability in the region while endangering American troops and harming America’s national security.

A wider regional conflict would not make us safer, it would increase instability and uncertainty at a moment when our focus should be on the pressing problems we face at home.

Let’s be clear: the Iranian regime is brutal and destabilizing. It cannot be allowed to obtain a nuclear weapon. But the President has not explained why diplomatic talks that were underway this week are no longer viable and diplomacy no longer available. Instead, he has said in word and deed that this is war, a power that the constitution reserves for Congress alone.

The United States of America is a democracy and no President has the right to declare war or to drag the nation into war. Congress should return to session immediately to debate the use of force as is our solemn duty. The American people deserve answers and a voice through their elected representatives.

God bless our troops as they keep their oath. We, the people’s elected representatives must keep ours.

I pray for peace.