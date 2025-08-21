This morning, the Georgia Department of Transportation was conducting a routine bridge inspection near U.S. Highway 27 by the old Car Mart when inspectors observed what appeared to be human remains near the waterway.

Rome Police Department officers responded to the scene and confirmed the discovery. The area has been secured, and investigators with the Criminal Investigations Division are working alongside the Floyd County Coroner’s Office to properly recover and identify the remains.

At this time, the remains appear to be those of an adult female. The identity of the individual has not yet been confirmed, and no further details are available pending the completion of identifying and investigative procedures.

There is no indication of any immediate threat to the public.

The investigation remains active, and additional information will be released as it becomes available.