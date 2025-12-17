Savannah residents are coming together this week to honor Ashley Wasielewski, who suffered severe burns in a chemical attack near Forsyth Park.

What’s Happening: A community tribute walk is planned to show support for Wasielewski and reclaim the park as a shared public space.

The walk begins at 8 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 17.

Participants will meet at the corner of West Waldburg and Whitaker streets and walk one lap around Forsyth Park.

What’s Important: Organizers say the event is about community unity and standing with a victim of violence in a public place.

What Organizers Are Saying: “Forsyth Park belongs to the community. Please join us,” organizers said in a Facebook post.