As we prepare for Fourth of July celebrations, it’s time for a friendly reminder: the laws of physics are not going to be on vacation on July 4th. That means, if you fire a gun into the air, the bullet will be returning to Earth.
For those unfamiliar with this baffling tradition, celebratory gunfire is when someone shoots a loaded gun into the air to celebrate. This practice is particularly popular in two regions: the Middle East and — you guessed it — the American South. It involves a firearm and a troubling misunderstanding of gravity.
In case you skipped that day in school, here’s a quick refresher: what goes up must come down. A bullet fired into the air will return with potentially deadly consequences. Isaac Newton figured this out a few centuries ago, so this shouldn’t be breaking news.
Police Crackdown on Reckless Celebrations
Law enforcement across Georgia is urging residents to steer clear of this dangerous practice and many agencies have sent out reminders on social media that they should never have to send. Georgia law prohibits reckless discharge of firearms and shooting within 50 yards of public streets or highways.
Despite popular myths, bullets fired into the air don’t just vanish. They come back down, and they come down hard.
This Fourth of July, police will be on high alert for reckless behavior involving firearms, fireworks, and impaired driving. Their message is simple: celebrate responsibly and stay within the law.
As we gear up to celebrate Independence Day, let’s stick to fireworks for our aerial displays. Keep the guns locked up and enjoy a safe, happy holiday. This way, we can all enjoy the festivities without any unexpected and tragic fireworks.
We need to talk about our cousin Earl. You know the one—he’s got the Confederate flag swim trunks and thinks ‘hold my beer’ is a complete strategic plan.
B.T. Clark is an award-winning journalist and the Publisher of The Georgia Sun. He has 25 years of experience in journalism and served as Managing Editor of Neighbor Newspapers in metro Atlanta for 15 years and Digital Director at Times-Journal Inc. for 8 years. His work has appeared in several newspapers throughout the state including Neighbor Newspapers, The Cherokee Tribune and The Marietta Daily Journal. He is a Georgia native and a fifth-generation Georgian.
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