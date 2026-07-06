A body was found in a wooded area near Spur 25 and Chapel Crossing on July 2, and Glynn County police say the death remains under investigation.

What we know: Officers responded after someone called in a report of a body. When they arrived, they found the body in the woods. Detectives and crime scene investigators processed the area and talked to several people who may have information about what happened.

What’s still unknown: How the person died has not been determined. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation’s medical examiner will examine the body to establish the cause and manner of death.

What’s next: Detectives say they are actively following leads. Police have not released the identity of the person found or any other details, saying the information could compromise the investigation.

If you know something: Call the Glynn County Police Department’s non-emergency line at (912) 554-3645. To leave an anonymous tip, call Silent Witness at (912) 264-1333.