Police arrested two teens in connection with the shooting death of 18-year-old Qwamaine Lewis in Warner Robins. The suspects were found near a white BMW that was reportedly involved in the shooting.

🚨 Why It Matters: This shooting has claimed the life of a young person in our community, raising concerns about gun violence among teenagers in Warner Robins.

🔍 What Happened: Warner Robins Police say they arrested Kel’zavious Felder, 19, and Jaylen McSwain, 18, after someone reported a smoking BMW on the side of the road in Americus.

Police charged both teens with felony murder in connection with Lewis’ death

Felder faces additional charges of conspiracy to commit armed robbery and possession of a stolen firearm

McSwain faces extra charges of armed robbery and possession of a firearm during a felony

⏮️ Catch Up Quick: According to police, Lewis was shot Wednesday evening near South Houston Lake Road.

First responders rushed Lewis to a local hospital where he underwent emergency surgery

Doctors pronounced him dead around 1 a.m. Thursday

🔎 Between The Lines: Police haven’t released details about what led to the shooting or the relationship between the victim and suspects.

Police ask anyone with information about the shooting to contact Detective Elizabeth Smith or Detective Omari Ferguson at 478-302-5380, or call Macon Regional CrimeStoppers.

Teens & Guns in Georgia: • Firearms were the leading cause of death for Georgia youth (ages 1–17) in 2022. CDC and Johns Hopkins data confirm firearms surpassed car crashes and other causes among 1–17‑year‑olds in 2022. • Georgia averaged 205 firearm deaths per year among children and teens (ages 0–19) from 2018–2022. According to EveryStat’s analysis of CDC WONDER data, that five‑year average included roughly 66% homicides and 28% suicides. • Among these 205 annual deaths, more than two‑thirds were homicides. That breakdown equates to approximately 135 homicides and 57 suicides per year, on average. • Georgia’s youth gun death rate rose 56% from 2013 to 2022, compared to a 36% national rise. This increase is driven mainly by fatal firearm homicides. • In 2022, Georgia had the 8th‑highest gun homicide rate overall, and firearm deaths (including youth) were trending upward.