Two people accidentally shot themselves in Clayton County in the past seven days, the county’s police department said Tuesday.

What’s Happening: Police did not release the names of those involved, their conditions, or where the incidents happened.

What’s Important: Officers said they did not pull broader statistics this week because accidental shootings happen “far more often than it should” in the county.

Basic Gun Safety You Should Already Know: Police listed four firearm safety rules that gun-owners should already know, but clearly need to freshen up on.

Keep your finger off the trigger until ready to shoot.

Never point a firearm at anything you do not intend to destroy.

Remove the magazine and clear the chamber before cleaning, showing, or storing a gun.

Know what is behind your target, because a bullet does not stop if you miss.

Georgia law makes it illegal to fire a gun within 25 feet of a public road. Police said firing ranges and other approved areas are the safest places to shoot.

How This Affects Real People: The department asked parents and guardians to teach children about firearm safety, saying guns are “often within reach or just a few clicks away” for young people.