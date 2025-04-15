Atlanta Water Boy Steals Phone

Share

A woman stopped at a West Atlanta intersection to buy a bottle of water. Instead, she was robbed.

What We Know: Atlanta Police say the theft happened April 9 at the corner of Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway and I-285. A group of young men were selling bottled water at the intersection.

The victim told officers she offered cash, but one seller insisted on being paid through Cash App. When she pulled out her phone, the boy snatched it from her hands and ran.

The suspect hasn’t been identified. Police released surveillance images and are asking for tips.

What We Don’t Know: It’s unclear how many other people were with the suspect or whether this group has been linked to similar thefts.

No arrests have been made.

In Context: The case echoes broader concerns around Atlanta’s “water boys”— teens selling bottled water at high-traffic intersections. While the work is often a way to earn money during summer months, some sales have escalated into aggressive confrontations, scams, and robberies.

In one case, a Buckhead woman said a water boy stole $400 after altering a Cash App payment on her phone. In another, a man had his phone and vehicle stolen after stopping to offer money​.

City leaders have debated how to respond. Some have pushed for harsher penalties for repeat offenders and even proposed fines or legal action against their guardians.

Others, including community advocates, argue for solutions that focus on opportunity and mentorship, like the “Hey! Hydrate!” program, which helps kids turn water selling into structured business plans​.

Take Action: Anyone with information in this case (APD Case Number: 250991145) can submit a tip anonymously to Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-TIPS (8477), online at www.StopCrimeAtl.org, or by texting CSGA and the tip to CRIMES (738477).

Tipsters don’t need to give their names and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

⚠️ Reminder: Crime articles contain only charges and information from police reports and law enforcement statements. Suspects and defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.