A Kennesaw State University study found that profile photo quality and visual richness significantly affect success on dating apps. The research showed filtered photos improved how women’s profiles were perceived but made little difference for men.

What’s Happening: Minhao Dai, an associate professor in the School of Communication and Media at Kennesaw State, published research examining how photo quality, visual richness, and beautification affect dating app outcomes. The study appeared in Frontiers in Communication. Researchers created several Tinder profiles for men and women with different levels of media richness, visual blurriness, and visual enhancement, then had participants rate the profiles.

What’s Important: Profile photos account for about 75 percent of first impressions on dating apps, Dai said. Users have about 15 seconds to make an impression with five or so photos before someone swipes. The study found beautified or filtered photos significantly improved how women’s profiles were perceived but made little difference for men’s profiles. Women viewing male profiles preferred images indicating personality traits like kindness and reliability. Responses to women’s photos focused heavily on physical appearance. Photos featuring dogs or travel performed well for men’s profiles.

How This Affects Real People: Dating app users can improve their profile performance by avoiding blurry photos, using multiple clear images, and taking visuals seriously. The same principles apply to professional platforms like LinkedIn.

What Happens Next: A second study examining photo composition categories awaits publication. That study examined eight categories of photos commonly seen on Tinder including travel photos, photos with pets, mirror selfies, swimwear, formal occasions, and partying photos.

By the Numbers: Nearly half of all couples in committed relationships met their partner on a dating app.

The Process: The research is based on the hyperpersonal model, a communication theory that explains why impressions formed online can feel especially strong and sometimes misleading. Dai worked with undergraduate and graduate students at Kennesaw State who helped identify common dating profile trends and behaviors. Shilin Xia, a University of Maryland doctoral student, was coauthor.

