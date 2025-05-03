This Ant Species is in Georgia and its Bite Can Cause Anaphylactic Shock

From a distance, it might look like any other ant. But the Asian needle ant is unique, and you won’t see them marching in a line up a tree.

According to University of Georgia Orkin Entomologist Dr. Dan Suiter, these ants travel alone, and they have a venomous bite that can result in a simple sting or, in some people, more serious problems.

Comparing their sting to that of a fire ant, he said, “Last year, I fielded three questions from homeowners who suffered anaphylactic shock from being stung by this ant.”‘

He told GPB he’s only heard from one person bit by a fire ant who suffered similar side effects in his 25-year career, although fire ant stings certainly can cause adverse injuries.

Not all people who get stung will go into shock, but their stings are painful — and as soon as they fade, the pain can come back.

Suiter said you can prevent them by keeping lawns clear of debris or using preventative pest control treatments, and if you find an ant you need to identify, contact your county extension agent.