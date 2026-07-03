The beach is free. Common sense, apparently, is not.

With Fourth of July weekend arriving and Tybee Island bracing for its annual invasion of sunburned patriots, the island’s Ocean Rescue team has released what they’re calling a “survival guide” — and the fact that one was necessary tells you everything you need to know about holiday beach crowds.

The guidance, posted Friday by Tybee Island Ocean Rescue alongside the City of Tybee Island, covers the basics of not dying, not littering, and not blocking emergency vehicles. Simple stuff, really. And yet.

Getting There

Start with traffic. The team’s advice: leave early. “Like… earlier than you’re thinking,” they said in a social media post. If you are reading this on July 4 and haven’t headed out yet, you’ve probably missed the window. Holiday congestion on the way to Tybee is, at this point, as much a part of the experience as the sand itself. Pack patience alongside the beach chair.

On the Beach

Once you arrive, the lifeguards have a few requests. Chief among them: that cone lane on the beach is not a VIP shortcut. It is reserved for emergency vehicles, and keeping it clear could be the difference between a rescue reaching someone in time or not.

Umbrellas and tents should not be set up directly in front of or next to lifeguard stands. Lifeguards need an unobstructed view of the water to do their jobs.

And the jetties — those rocky structures that look tempting for climbing, photos, or exploration — are, per the rescue team, “one of the most dangerous spots on the island.” They are also very sharp.

In the Water

Swim near a lifeguard. Check Safe Beach Day to find out where they are stationed. Before getting in the water, check the beach condition warning flags, and feel free to ask your lifeguard what the conditions look like in your area.

Keep a close eye on children. Crowded holiday beaches make it easy to lose sight of kids quickly.

Everything Else

Sunscreen. Drink water and electrolyte drinks, not just whatever is in the cooler (and we all know what’s in most of y’alls coolers.) The rescue team’s phrasing here was pointed: “Your cooler shouldn’t contain only adult beverages when it’s this hot out.”

If alcohol is part of the celebration, make sure someone else is driving home.

No personal fireworks. No drones during the fireworks event. And throw away your trash your laziness in not seeking out a proper trash receptacle should not be the cause of death for sea turtles.

Tybee Island Ocean Rescue will be on the beach all day working to keep everyone safe.