The Trump Administration says American forces captured Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro and his wife during an overnight operation and took them to the United States. Venezuela’s government says the action was an illegal kidnapping and says Maduro is still the country’s president.

The U.S. says the operation was tied to long-standing criminal cases against Maduro. Venezuelan officials and some foreign leaders say the move violated international law.

What’s Happening: The Trump administration says American forces detained Maduro inside Venezuela and transported him to the United States. U.S. officials say Maduro is expected to face criminal charges that include drug trafficking, terrorism-related offenses, and weapons charges that were filed in U.S. courts in earlier years.

The U.S. has accused Maduro of leading or protecting drug trafficking networks and of working with armed groups the U.S. has labeled as terrorists.

What’s Important: President Donald Trump said the United States would “run the country” temporarily until there is what he described as a safe and orderly transition of power in Venezuela. He did not explain how long that period would last or what authority the U.S. would use to govern the country.

No new Venezuelan leader has been formally recognized by the U.S. following Maduro’s capture.

What Venezuela Says: Venezuelan Vice President Delcy Rodríguez called the seizure an “illegal and illegitimate kidnapping.” She said Maduro remains Venezuela’s lawful president and demanded his immediate return.

Venezuela’s government has accused the United States of violating its sovereignty and breaking international norms.

What Other Countries Are Saying: Cuba’s president condemned the U.S. action and described it as an act of state terrorism. Other countries have issued mixed responses, with some leaders criticizing the operation and others offering cautious support or remaining silent.

No emergency session of the United Nations has been publicly announced as of now.

The Rule: Under international law, the use of force inside another country is typically allowed only in cases of self-defense or with approval from the United Nations. Legal experts have questioned whether criminal charges alone justify a military operation inside another nation.

Critics have also raised questions about whether Congress authorized the action and whether any consent was given by Venezuelan authorities.

The most recent kidnapping of a world leader was in 1990 when the U.S. captured Manuel Noriega in Panama.