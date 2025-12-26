Key Takeaways The United States military struck ISIS targets in northwest Nigeria on Christmas night.

The United States military struck ISIS targets in northwest Nigeria on Christmas night.

What’s Happening: President Donald Trump announced the strike on social media, saying he directed the military action as Commander in Chief against ISIS terrorists killing Christians in the region.

What’s Important: Trump said he warned the terrorists before to stop killing Christians or face consequences. The Department of War carried out multiple strikes.

How This Affects Real People: The strike targeted terrorists Trump said “have been targeting and viciously killing, primarily, innocent Christians, at levels not seen for many years, and even Centuries!”

What Trump Said: “Under my leadership, our Country will not allow Radical Islamic Terrorism to prosper. May God Bless our Military, and MERRY CHRISTMAS to all, including the dead Terrorists, of which there will be many more if their slaughter of Christians continues.”