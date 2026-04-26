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President Donald Trump was evacuated from the White House Correspondents Dinner at a hotel in Washington, D.C., on Saturday night after what sounded like shots were fired, according to the press traveling with the president.

An initial pool report said “There was several loud bangs and the Secret Service with guns drawn rushed the pool out of the room. They Secret Service pushed us back screaming ‘Shots fired.’”

The Associated Press reported there did not appear to be any injuries. The pool report said that reporters heard the Secret Service say an “alleged shooter is in custody.”

Jacqui Heinrich of Fox News said on social media shortly after 9 p.m. Eastern that she was behind the podium with other guests, “in a hold,” and Trump was still down the hall and did not want to leave.

Trump himself confirmed that in a post on his social media platform Truth Social.

“Quite an evening in D.C. Secret Service and Law Enforcement did a fantastic job,” he wrote. “They acted quickly and bravely. The shooter has been apprehended, and I have recommended that we ‘LET THE SHOW GO ON’ but, will entirely be guided by Law Enforcement. They will make a decision shortly. Regardless of that decision, the evening will be much different than planned, and we’ll just, plain, have to do it again. President DONALD J. TRUMP”

CNN’s Wolf Blitzer said on air that he heard “a really loud blasting away” and the next thing he knew he was being pushed to the floor by police. “I was just a few feet away from the gunman, and it was a really scary moment,” Blitzer said.

The annual formal dinner, at the Washington Hilton Hotel, is hosted by an organization made up of journalists who cover the White House. Trump’s invitation to the event had been controversial given his frequent personal attacks on reporters and the news media in general.

This is a breaking report that will be updated.