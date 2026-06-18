Henry County police are asking for help finding a woman who walked away from her home four days ago and has not been found.

What’s Happening: Yawovi Segla was last seen June 14 at about 4 p.m. leaving her home near The Farm Road and North Ola Road on foot. She has a history of wandering away from home and has an altered mental status, meaning her thinking or awareness may be impaired.

What’s Important: Segla is a Black woman, about 5 feet 9 inches tall and about 120 pounds, with short black hair. When she left, she was wearing blue jeans and a long white overcoat and had a black bag with her.

How This Affects Real People: Anyone who sees Segla or knows where she is should call Det. Williams at (770) 288-8339 or Henry County’s non-emergency line at (770) 957-9121. Tips, photos, and video can also be sent by text to (770) 220-7009. The case number is 2026-00061798.