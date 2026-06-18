Henry County police are asking for help finding a woman who walked away from her home four days ago and has not been found.
What’s Happening: Yawovi Segla was last seen June 14 at about 4 p.m. leaving her home near The Farm Road and North Ola Road on foot. She has a history of wandering away from home and has an altered mental status, meaning her thinking or awareness may be impaired.
What’s Important: Segla is a Black woman, about 5 feet 9 inches tall and about 120 pounds, with short black hair. When she left, she was wearing blue jeans and a long white overcoat and had a black bag with her.
How This Affects Real People: Anyone who sees Segla or knows where she is should call Det. Williams at (770) 288-8339 or Henry County’s non-emergency line at (770) 957-9121. Tips, photos, and video can also be sent by text to (770) 220-7009. The case number is 2026-00061798.
B.T. Clark is an award-winning journalist and the Publisher of The Georgia Sun. He has 25 years of experience in journalism and served as Managing Editor of Neighbor Newspapers in metro Atlanta for 15 years and Digital Director at Times-Journal Inc. for 8 years. His work has appeared in several newspapers throughout the state including Neighbor Newspapers, The Cherokee Tribune and The Marietta Daily Journal. He is a Georgia native and a fifth-generation Georgian.
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