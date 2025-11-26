Emergency crews have worked around the clock for more than 48 hours searching for Jeffrey Epps, the 15-year-old nonverbal autistic teen who vanished Monday afternoon from his home near Torrance Road in the Coopers community.

Why It Matters: The densely wooded terrain, scattered ponds and creeks, and Jeffrey’s autism present unique challenges for rescue teams. He’s nonverbal and may not respond to his name, and approaching him could cause him to run.

What’s Happening: The Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office said emergency crews continued overnight search operations and will resume grid searches and clearing waterway areas throughout the day.

Jeffrey was last seen around 2 p.m. Monday wearing a yellow shirt and gray shorts. He stands 5-foot-3 and weighs about 135 pounds.

Multiple agencies deployed every resource available, including K-9 units, thermal drones, a FLIR-equipped helicopter, ATVs, UTVs and grid-search crews combing wooded areas.

Between the Lines: Baldwin County Deputy Fire Chief Bradley Towe told local media Jeffrey likes water, raising concerns about the ponds and creeks throughout the area. The sheriff’s office has asked residents between Highway 49 and Gordon Highway to check trail cameras, search sheds, outbuildings, barns, campers, pools and vehicles.

Volunteers have showed up in force. Dozens of citizens joined professional crews, and the sheriff’s office called the community support “incredible.”

Critical: Anyone who spots Jeffrey should not approach him. Call 911 immediately and monitor him from a distance. Towe warned he may flee or become defensive if approached.

The Sources: Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office, Baldwin County Fire Rescue, Baldwin County Deputy Fire Chief Bradley Towe.