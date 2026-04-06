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Nine people were arrested over the weekend after a large planned gathering of teens and young adults took place in the Johns Creek area.

What’s Happening: Authorities said they knew about the event before it happened. The gathering brought together a large group of teens and young adults in a public area. Johns Creek police responded.

What’s Important: Nine arrests were made. Police have not released the specific location, the ages of those arrested, or the charges they face.

What’s Still Unknown: It is not clear what led to the arrests, whether those taken into custody were juveniles or adults, or what charges, if any, have been filed.