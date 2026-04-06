Nine people were arrested over the weekend after a large planned gathering of teens and young adults took place in the Johns Creek area.
What’s Happening: Authorities said they knew about the event before it happened. The gathering brought together a large group of teens and young adults in a public area. Johns Creek police responded.
What’s Important: Nine arrests were made. Police have not released the specific location, the ages of those arrested, or the charges they face.
What’s Still Unknown: It is not clear what led to the arrests, whether those taken into custody were juveniles or adults, or what charges, if any, have been filed.
B.T. Clark
B.T. Clark is an award-winning journalist and the Publisher of The Georgia Sun. He has 25 years of experience in journalism and served as Managing Editor of Neighbor Newspapers in metro Atlanta for 15 years and Digital Director at Times-Journal Inc. for 8 years. His work has appeared in several newspapers throughout the state including Neighbor Newspapers, The Cherokee Tribune and The Marietta Daily Journal. He is a Georgia native and a fifth-generation Georgian.