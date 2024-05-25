Rome Police Search for Missing Girl, Mackenzie Baker, Who is Believed to be in Immediate Danger

🕵️ The Gist: The Rome Police Department is urgently seeking the public’s help in locating a missing juvenile, Mackenzie Baker, who is believed to be in immediate danger.

👧 Missing Person Details:

Name: Mackenzie Baker

Race: Black

Height: 5’6″

Weight: 109 lbs

Clothing: No description available

Status: Considered a runaway

🚨 Immediate Action Required: If you have any information regarding Mackenzie’s whereabouts, please contact the authorities immediately. You can remain anonymous.

📞 Contact Information:

Call 911

Crime Tip Line: 706-236-5000

Lt. John Walters, Rome Police Department: 706-238-5122

Email: Jwalters@romepolice.com

🔍 The Big Picture: The disappearance of a child is a critical situation that requires immediate attention and swift action from both law enforcement and the community. The longer a child is missing, the greater the risk, especially if they are in need of medical attention or are believed to be in immediate danger. By sharing this information and staying vigilant, we can assist in the safe return of Mackenzie.

