The Glynn County Police Department is searching for a 74-year-old woman last seen at her home in November.
What’s Happening: Judy Ann Deen was last seen at her home in the Touchstone area of Glynn County around November 13, 2025. Police are investigating her disappearance as a missing and endangered elderly person case.
What We Know: Deen is a white woman, approximately 5 feet 4 inches tall, weighing about 120 pounds, with blonde and gray hair.
What To Do: Anyone with information about Deen’s whereabouts can contact the Glynn County Police Department non-emergency line at 912-554-7800.
B.T. Clark
B.T. Clark is an award-winning journalist and the Publisher of The Georgia Sun. He has 25 years of experience in journalism and served as Managing Editor of Neighbor Newspapers in metro Atlanta for 15 years and Digital Director at Times-Journal Inc. for 8 years. His work has appeared in several newspapers throughout the state including Neighbor Newspapers, The Cherokee Tribune and The Marietta Daily Journal. He is a Georgia native and a fifth-generation Georgian.