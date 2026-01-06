The Glynn County Police Department is searching for a 74-year-old woman last seen at her home in November.

What’s Happening: Judy Ann Deen was last seen at her home in the Touchstone area of Glynn County around November 13, 2025. Police are investigating her disappearance as a missing and endangered elderly person case.

What We Know: Deen is a white woman, approximately 5 feet 4 inches tall, weighing about 120 pounds, with blonde and gray hair.

What To Do: Anyone with information about Deen’s whereabouts can contact the Glynn County Police Department non-emergency line at 912-554-7800.