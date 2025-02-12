Norcross Man David Frazier Has Been Missing Since November

A Norcross man has been missing for months, and police are asking for help to find him.

🚔 What’s Happening: David E. Frazier, 44, was last seen in early November at the Motel 6 on Oakbrook Parkway in unincorporated Norcross. His family says he planned to move to Atlanta near Luckie Street, but he hasn’t been heard from since.

🆔 Who to Look For: Frazier is African American, six feet two inches tall, and weighs about 164 pounds. He has black hair, brown eyes, two missing front teeth, and a scar on his chest.

📞 Take Action: If you see David E. Frazier or know anything about his whereabouts, call 911 immediately.