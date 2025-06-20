A 15-year-old boy who sheriff’s officials say expressed suicidal thoughts has gone missing after running from Doctors Hospital in Augusta on Thursday.

😔 Why It Matters: Griffin Ingram may be a danger to himself or others, according to authorities. The community’s help could be crucial in ensuring his safe return during this vulnerable time.

🚨 What We Know: Griffin was last seen on the 3600 block of Wheeler Road wearing a Dr. Pepper T-shirt, black jeans, and blue Crocs. He stands 5’6″ and weighs 110 pounds.

🔍 Where He Might Be: Authorities believe Griffin may be in the Columbia County area, though they’re asking everyone in the region to remain alert.

🆘 How To Help: Anyone with information about Griffin’s whereabouts should immediately contact the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at 706-821-1020 or 706-821-1080.