A 17-year-old foster child has disappeared from her Augusta home, with authorities now seeking the public’s help to locate her.

🔍 The Details: Jamya Sowell, 17, was last seen around 2 p.m. on July 31 leaving her foster home on the 1500 block of Avalon Avenue on foot. According to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, she was wearing a black shirt, pink pants, and carrying a blue backpack when she disappeared.

Authorities describe Sowell as 5’6″ tall and weighing approximately 175 pounds.

🚨 Why It Matters: When teens go missing from foster care, they face heightened risks of exploitation, trafficking, or harm while unsupervised, making community assistance crucial for their safe return.

👮‍♀️ How To Help: Anyone with information about Jamya Sowell’s whereabouts should contact the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at 706-821-1020 or 706-821-1080.

The Sources: Richmond County Sheriff’s Office.