DeKalb County authorities have issued a Mattie’s Call for Ernestine Merritt, a 79-year-old woman with dementia who disappeared early Thursday morning.

What’s Happening: Merritt was last seen around 4:22 a.m. on January 4 in the 2400 block of Yolanda Trail in DeKalb County.

She was wearing a black mink coat, red skirt, and black shoes when she went missing.

What’s Important: Merritt stands 4’11” tall, weighs 120 pounds, and has been diagnosed with dementia, which prompted the Mattie’s Call alert.

What We Know: A Mattie’s Call is Georgia’s emergency alert system specifically designed to help locate missing elderly or disabled adults with cognitive impairments.

How This Affects Real People: If you see Ernestine Merritt, please call 770-724-7710 immediately to help authorities safely return her home.