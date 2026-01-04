DeKalb County authorities have issued a Mattie’s Call for Ernestine Merritt, a 79-year-old woman with dementia who disappeared early Thursday morning.
What’s Happening: Merritt was last seen around 4:22 a.m. on January 4 in the 2400 block of Yolanda Trail in DeKalb County.
She was wearing a black mink coat, red skirt, and black shoes when she went missing.
What’s Important: Merritt stands 4’11” tall, weighs 120 pounds, and has been diagnosed with dementia, which prompted the Mattie’s Call alert.
What We Know: A Mattie’s Call is Georgia’s emergency alert system specifically designed to help locate missing elderly or disabled adults with cognitive impairments.
How This Affects Real People: If you see Ernestine Merritt, please call 770-724-7710 immediately to help authorities safely return her home.
B.T. Clark
B.T. Clark is an award-winning journalist and the Publisher of The Georgia Sun. He has 25 years of experience in journalism and served as Managing Editor of Neighbor Newspapers in metro Atlanta for 15 years and Digital Director at Times-Journal Inc. for 8 years. His work has appeared in several newspapers throughout the state including Neighbor Newspapers, The Cherokee Tribune and The Marietta Daily Journal. He is a Georgia native and a fifth-generation Georgian.