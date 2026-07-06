A 36-year-old Cherokee County man has been missing for nearly a week, and his vehicle turned up in Cobb County earlier today.

What we know: Joshua Smith was last seen by a friend July 1 at the Quick Trip on Towne Lake Parkway. His vehicle was spotted in Cobb County as recently as 7:30 a.m. today, and investigators believe he was driving it.

His description: Smith is a white, 6 feet tall, 175 pounds, with red hair and brown eyes.

What’s new: Smith’s vehicle has moved as recently as this morning, placing it in the metro Atlanta area. He has been entered into Georgia’s statewide missing persons database.

What this means for you: If you have seen Smith or know where he is, call the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office at 770-928-0239 or dial 911.