Police need help finding an 82-year-old man who disappeared from his Lawrenceville home Christmas morning.

What’s Happening: The Gwinnett County Police Department is searching for Otis Wright, who went missing from his home in the 1400 block of Silver Charm Lane SW. His family last saw him inside the house around 9:00 a.m. on Dec. 25, 2025.

What He Looks Like: Wright is a black male with gray hair and a clean-shaven face. He’s about 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighs around 175 pounds. He was wearing a white short-sleeve t-shirt, blue plaid pajama pants, red Gap hooded sweatshirt, and white or beige tennis shoes.

How This Affects Real People: An elderly man is missing from his home and may need help. Anyone who sees Wright or knows where he is can help bring him home safely.

