20-Year Search Continues for Child Kidnapped by Mother in Gwinnett County

Gwinnett County Police are seeking public assistance in the cold case of Marisa Velasco, who was kidnapped by her biological mother during a court-approved visit on December 17, 2005. Marisa, just 15 months old at the time, would now be 20 years old. Her mother, Rena Velasco, disappeared with the child after asking another resident at her battered women’s shelter to drive them to a medical clinic.

When foster parents arrived the next day to pick up Marisa, both mother and child were gone.

What We Know: Police determined the clinic was near the apartment of Rena’s boyfriend, Vidal Cruz. When officers checked his apartment, they found it empty. Witnesses later reported Cruz had told people he was returning to Mexico. Gwinnett County Superior Court issued kidnapping warrants for Rena Velasco shortly after the disappearance.

What We Don’t Know: Authorities haven’t shared whether they believe Marisa and her mother remained together or if they successfully left the country. It’s unclear if investigators have received any credible sightings over the past two decades or what efforts have been made to locate them internationally.

In Context: Marisa was in Georgia Department of Family and Children’s Services custody when she was kidnapped. Courts had determined that Rena Velasco and her boyfriend posed a danger to the child, which led to Marisa being placed in foster care with supervised visitation rights for her mother.

Take Action: Police are asking the public to examine age-progressed photos of Marisa and contact them with any information, even if the potential sighting occurred years ago. Anyone with information should contact GCPD detectives at 770-513-5300. To remain anonymous, tipsters can contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or visit www.stopcrimeATL.com. Crime Stoppers offers cash rewards for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.