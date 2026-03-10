Roswell is changing how parking works downtown, and it could affect where you choose to eat, shop, and spend your time.

Why It Matters: Paid parking can change how often people visit local businesses. Parking has been an issue on Canton Street for over 40 years with residents and many business owners hoping for more free parking options and the city pushing more paid parking.

What’s Happening: The Roswell City Council voted 4-2 Monday night to launch a seven-month paid parking pilot program in the downtown area, running from May through the end of the year.

The Green Street Deck will be free Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. All other times will require payment.

Paid parking will also expand to on-street spaces along Canton Street, Elizabeth Way, and East Alley.

City leaders also considered paid parking in the city hall parking lot and the Hillrose lot, but chose not to have paid parking yet in those lots.

The Parking Deck: A new parking deck on Green Street triggered these discussions as city leaders have grappled with whether or not to charge for parking in the new deck. The parking deck was paid through a bond referendum. However, the parking deck maintenance costs were not included in that referendum. The city is trying to find ways to fund maintenance of the new parking deck.

Neighboring Woodstock recently built a parking deck and switched to paid parking for all on-street spaces while parking in the deck is free. Downtown Alpharetta offers free parking in its parking deck and all parking spaces.

Council members noted that neighboring cities are also having discussions about paid parking.

‘Show Us The Numbers:’ Several residents asked to see a cost to benefit analysis of expanding paid parking in the city, noting that in previous parking studies the numbers did not add up.

Worth Noting: The vote wasn’t unanimous. Two council members voted against the plan.

What Comes Next: This is a trial run. In January 2027, the city council will decide whether to make paid parking a permanent fixture downtown. How businesses and visitors respond over the next seven months will likely shape that decision.

Councilwoman Jennifer Phillippi has requested a proposal for two hour free parking.

Political Realities: Last year, Roswell voted out incumbent council members and the incumbent mayor. While not the central issue, the push for more paid parking on Canton Street was one of the issues residents were unhappy about in that election.

Council members Phillippi and Chris Zack voted against the measure. In Roswell, the mayor does not vote unless there is a tie.