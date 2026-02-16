Listen to this post

The City of Roswell closed a sidewalk along Alpharetta Street near 1055–1075 Alpharetta St. on Monday to make way for construction of The Chambray, a boutique hotel being built next to Southern Post in downtown Roswell.

What’s Happening: The sidewalk closure began Feb. 16 and is expected to remain in place through summer 2027 while the hotel is under construction.

What’s Important: The closure is near another existing sidewalk closure between Alpharetta Street and Green Street for the downtown parking deck construction, which is expected to remain closed until the deck opens in May 2026. Pedestrians will need to adjust their walking routes while both closures are in place.

The Path Forward: Detour signage will direct pedestrians around the work zone. The city says the projects support downtown investment and long-term accessibility.