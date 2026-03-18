Listen to this post

The City of Rome has been recertified as a City of Civility, a designation given by the Georgia Municipal Association.

What’s Happening: The renewal will be formally announced at the Georgia Municipal Association Annual Convention in Savannah in June.

What’s Important: The City of Civility designation is awarded by the Georgia Municipal Association, a nonprofit organization that represents cities and towns across the state. The designation recognizes cities for promoting respect, civic engagement, and constructive dialogue.

The Path Forward: The recertification will be officially recognized at the Georgia Municipal Association Annual Convention in Savannah this June.