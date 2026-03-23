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Gwinnett County Police are asking drivers to be more careful around pedestrians as warmer weather draws more people outdoors.

What’s Important: The department listed four specific asks for drivers:

  • Stay alert and watch for pedestrians at all times
  • Use caution when backing up and entering roadways
  • Allow pedestrians to fully cross before moving forward
  • Drive with patience and courtesy

The Path Forward: The department did not announce any enforcement action or new traffic measures alongside the reminder.

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