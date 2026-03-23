Listen to this post
Gwinnett County Police are asking drivers to be more careful around pedestrians as warmer weather draws more people outdoors.
What’s Important: The department listed four specific asks for drivers:
- Stay alert and watch for pedestrians at all times
- Use caution when backing up and entering roadways
- Allow pedestrians to fully cross before moving forward
- Drive with patience and courtesy
The Path Forward: The department did not announce any enforcement action or new traffic measures alongside the reminder.