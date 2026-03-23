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Gwinnett County Police are asking drivers to be more careful around pedestrians as warmer weather draws more people outdoors.

What’s Important: The department listed four specific asks for drivers:

Stay alert and watch for pedestrians at all times

Use caution when backing up and entering roadways

Allow pedestrians to fully cross before moving forward

Drive with patience and courtesy

The Path Forward: The department did not announce any enforcement action or new traffic measures alongside the reminder.