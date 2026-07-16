What happened: Axel Delgado was pulled from the pool at The Lake House at Martins Landing, an apartment complex at 1500 Harbor Landing in Roswell, just before 9:30 p.m. on June 21. First responders started lifesaving measures on the scene and rushed him to a hospital in serious condition. He died the next day, June 22.

The arrest: 44-year-old Emelisa Paz-Santos, Axel’s grandmother, was booked into the Fulton County Jail on July 15. She faces two charges: involuntary manslaughter, which in Georgia means causing someone’s death through reckless or criminally negligent behavior without intending to kill, and second-degree cruelty to children, which means a caregiver’s failure to act caused a child unnecessary pain or suffering.

What investigators found: Detectives reviewed surveillance footage from the complex and talked to witnesses before seeking the arrest warrants. According to those warrants, Paz-Santos failed to adequately watch Axel during a social gathering at the pool.

ICE hold: Paz-Santos also has a hold placed by Immigration and Customs Enforcement, a federal agency that enforces immigration law. The hold means federal immigration authorities have asked the jail to notify them before she is released.

The path forward: Paz-Santos faces prosecution in Fulton County. No court date has been announced.