ROSWELL — A Roswell grandmother was arrested Tuesday after investigators determined she failed to watch her 2-year-old grandson at a pool gathering where he drowned last month.
What happened: Axel Delgado was pulled from the pool at The Lake House at Martins Landing, an apartment complex at 1500 Harbor Landing in Roswell, just before 9:30 p.m. on June 21. First responders started lifesaving measures on the scene and rushed him to a hospital in serious condition. He died the next day, June 22.
The arrest: 44-year-old Emelisa Paz-Santos, Axel’s grandmother, was booked into the Fulton County Jail on July 15. She faces two charges: involuntary manslaughter, which in Georgia means causing someone’s death through reckless or criminally negligent behavior without intending to kill, and second-degree cruelty to children, which means a caregiver’s failure to act caused a child unnecessary pain or suffering.
What investigators found: Detectives reviewed surveillance footage from the complex and talked to witnesses before seeking the arrest warrants. According to those warrants, Paz-Santos failed to adequately watch Axel during a social gathering at the pool.
ICE hold: Paz-Santos also has a hold placed by Immigration and Customs Enforcement, a federal agency that enforces immigration law. The hold means federal immigration authorities have asked the jail to notify them before she is released.
The path forward: Paz-Santos faces prosecution in Fulton County. No court date has been announced.
B.T. Clark is an award-winning journalist and the Publisher of The Georgia Sun. He has 25 years of experience in journalism and served as Managing Editor of Neighbor Newspapers in metro Atlanta for 15 years and Digital Director at Times-Journal Inc. for 8 years. His work has appeared in several newspapers throughout the state including Neighbor Newspapers, The Cherokee Tribune and The Marietta Daily Journal. He is a Georgia native and a fifth-generation Georgian.
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