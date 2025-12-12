What’s Happening: The City of Savannah will host a community event Thursday, Dec. 19, to officially reactivate the historic Forsyth Park Fountain. City leaders and residents will gather for a short program, followed by a holiday-themed celebration around the restored fountain.

• Photos with Santa and Mrs. Claus

• Light refreshments

• Holiday activities for all ages

• Commemorative keepsakes

What’s Important: The fountain has long been a symbol of Savannah and a gathering place for generations. City officials say the restoration reflects a commitment to preserving historic spaces while keeping them active for public use.

The Timeline: The event takes place Thursday, Dec. 19. Santa and Mrs. Claus will be available for photos from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Giving Back: Guests are encouraged to bring a new, unwrapped toy to support the Toys for Tots drive.

After the official reactivation, families, neighbors, and visitors are invited to spend the morning enjoying the fully operating fountain as it returns to its role as the centerpiece of Forsyth Park.