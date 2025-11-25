Cherokee County’s emergency alert app was knocked offline by hackers just as severe weather threatens the area today.

What’s Happening: CodeRED, the county’s mass notification system, was hit by a targeted cyberattack from an organized criminal group. The system is currently down.

What’s Important: Cherokee County has a backup alert system and can still send emergency notifications. However, the backup system does not send National Weather Service alerts for severe thunderstorms and tornadoes. With severe weather possible today, residents need another way to get weather warnings.

Between the Lines: If you use the same password for CodeRED that you use for other accounts like email or banking, change those passwords immediately. The hackers may have accessed user names, addresses, email addresses, phone numbers and passwords.

CodeRED does not collect Social Security numbers or bank account information.

Cherokee County says there is no evidence that anyone’s information has been used for identity theft or fraud.

What You Need to Know: OnSolve is moving all customers to a new CodeRED platform that was not affected by the attack. The company says it has completed a security audit and brought in outside experts to test the new system.

The Sources: Cherokee County Government, OnSolve CodeRED FAQ.