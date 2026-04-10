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The City of Chamblee says a new chatbot called “Cham Chat AI” is now available on the city’s website. The city says it is designed to help people quickly find information and report issues.

What’s happening: According to the city, “Cham Chat AI” is live at www.chambleega.com, and the chat window sits in the bottom right corner of the site.

What’s important: The city says the chatbot can answer questions about city services and events, and it can help people report problems. The city says it can be used “at any time.”

How this affects real people: Anyone using the Chamblee website can try the chatbot to get city information and to report issues through the site.