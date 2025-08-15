A community sleep-out in Warner Robins will ask residents to spend one night outside to better understand life without shelter and to raise money for homeless female veterans.

The event, called “No Roof City,” is scheduled for Sept. 27 at Memorial Park. It will run from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. Organizers plan personal stories from people who have experienced homelessness, keynote speakers, remarks from community activists, and musical tributes. Attendees are encouraged to bring sleeping bags or blankets. A free bagged meal will be provided.

The night will also debut the official Genesis Joy House Anthem. The song is being written in a four-week, in-person songwriting clinic led by Grammy-nominated songwriter Traci Hale. The clinic runs Aug. 30 through Sept. 20, and the anthem is set to air in a radio and television public service announcement across Middle Georgia and Atlanta. Registration for the clinic is open at hitclinic.co.

Proceeds support Genesis Joy House Homeless Shelter’s work to provide transitional housing and resources for homeless female veterans. The nonprofit, based in Warner Robins, says it operates the first transitional housing facility in Georgia dedicated only to homeless female veterans.

Event details:

Date: Sept. 27, 2025

Time: 7 p.m. to 7 a.m.

Location: Memorial Park, 800 South First Street, Warner Robins, GA 31093

Registration and tickets: https://genesisjoyhouse.com/no-roof-city/

More information: https://genesisjoyhouse.com