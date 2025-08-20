Two Gordon County jailers spotted an inmate choking and not breathing—and moved fast. Their training kicked in, and a quick Heimlich brought the man back.
What’s Happening:
- The incident happened Sunday evening, August 10, in the jail’s booking area, according to the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office.
- Deputies identified the responders as Deputy O.L. Towe and Jailer A.R. Kinsey.
- The inmate, in a holding cell, was choking on food and unable to breathe.
- The pair used the Heimlich maneuver, dislodged the obstruction, and restored his breathing, the Sheriff’s Office said.
Between The Lines: Sheriff Mitch Ralston said he was “extremely proud” of the employees’ “calmness in an emergency situation,” their attentiveness, and “swift action which saved a man from serious bodily harm or death.” The Sheriff’s Office noted all employees receive annual CPR and Heimlich training.
The Big Picture: Jails are as much medical triage as security. When help comes from the people already in the room, the difference can be life or death.
The Sources: Gordon County Sheriff’s Office.