Two Gordon County jailers spotted an inmate choking and not breathing—and moved fast. Their training kicked in, and a quick Heimlich brought the man back.

What’s Happening:

The incident happened Sunday evening, August 10, in the jail’s booking area, according to the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies identified the responders as Deputy O.L. Towe and Jailer A.R. Kinsey.

The inmate, in a holding cell, was choking on food and unable to breathe.

The pair used the Heimlich maneuver, dislodged the obstruction, and restored his breathing, the Sheriff’s Office said.

Between The Lines: Sheriff Mitch Ralston said he was “extremely proud” of the employees’ “calmness in an emergency situation,” their attentiveness, and “swift action which saved a man from serious bodily harm or death.” The Sheriff’s Office noted all employees receive annual CPR and Heimlich training.

The Big Picture: Jails are as much medical triage as security. When help comes from the people already in the room, the difference can be life or death.

The Sources: Gordon County Sheriff’s Office.