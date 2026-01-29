Listen to this post

Cherokee County residents have a chance to brighten Valentine’s Day for members of the special needs community through a donation drive now underway.

Cherokee Recreation and Parks is collecting items for its 11th annual Project Valentine. The program benefits clients of two local nonprofits: Empower Cherokee and Next Step Ministries, both of which serve the special needs community.

Organizers are requesting donations of lip balm, lotion, pens, markers, word searches, and art or music activities. Both sugar-free and regular candy are welcome, along with other Valentine-themed items. All donations will be assembled into goodie bags and delivered to program participants in time for the holiday.

Residents have until Tuesday, Feb. 10 to drop off their contributions. Three locations are accepting donations during business hours. The WREC at 7545 Main Street in Woodstock is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. The Buzz, located at 7345 Cumming Highway in Canton, keeps the same hours. The Cherokee County Aquatic Center at 1200 Wellstar Way in Canton is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

All donated items should be new and unwrapped, and placed in a bag for drop-off.

Residents seeking additional information can visit playcherokee.org or call 770-924-7768.