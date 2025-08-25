A $360,000 donation from Parker’s Kitchen will support veterans living with injuries in Georgia and South Carolina. The money was raised through a customer round-up campaign and a 25 percent match from the company.

Wounded Warrior Project Chief Executive Officer Walt Piatt accepted the donation during a check presentation at the Parker’s Kitchen headquarters in Savannah.

“This is what a grateful nation looks like – communities coming together to honor the brave,” Piatt said. “Partners like Parker’s Kitchen help us change the way our nation cares for veterans and ensure no warrior – or their family – is left behind. Thanks to their generosity, we’re empowering local warriors through life-changing programs in mental and brain health, career counseling, benefits, physical wellness and long-term rehabilitative care.”

The donation is part of a broader charitable effort by Parker’s Kitchen through its Community Fund, which supports nonprofits focused on education, health care, hunger, and veterans. The company has also made multimillion-dollar donations in recent years to health and housing programs in Savannah and Charleston, including support for homeless women and uninsured patients.

Parker’s Kitchen operates stores across Georgia and South Carolina and is currently expanding into new areas.