A driver stuck on the side of Highway 96 with a blown tire got back on the road last Thursday after two Twiggs County Sheriff’s Office deputies pulled over to help.
What happened: Around the intersection of Highway 96 and Hill and Dale Road on June 19, Sgt. Golden parked her patrol car near the scene and switched on her emergency lights to warn passing drivers. Deputy Black then changed the tire and sent the driver on his way.
Georgia’s Move Over Law: State law requires drivers to slow down and move over when they see flashing lights on the side of the road, whether from emergency vehicles, firefighters, EMS workers, tow truck operators, or stranded drivers.
We don’t need more folks hollering, we need more folks helping.
B.T. Clark is an award-winning journalist and the Publisher of The Georgia Sun. He has 25 years of experience in journalism and served as Managing Editor of Neighbor Newspapers in metro Atlanta for 15 years and Digital Director at Times-Journal Inc. for 8 years. His work has appeared in several newspapers throughout the state including Neighbor Newspapers, The Cherokee Tribune and The Marietta Daily Journal. He is a Georgia native and a fifth-generation Georgian.
- Gainesville Mexican restaurant flunks health inspection with filthy ice machine and raw meat problems
- Severe storms, possible tornado and flooding threat for North Georgia today
- PUMP BREAK: Georgia gas hits $3.65 as holiday travel surges
- Satilla River flood warning issued for Brantley County starting Wednesday
- 16-Year-Old shot and killed on Mt. Zion Road in Clayton County