A driver stuck on the side of Highway 96 with a blown tire got back on the road last Thursday after two Twiggs County Sheriff’s Office deputies pulled over to help.

What happened: Around the intersection of Highway 96 and Hill and Dale Road on June 19, Sgt. Golden parked her patrol car near the scene and switched on her emergency lights to warn passing drivers. Deputy Black then changed the tire and sent the driver on his way.

Georgia’s Move Over Law: State law requires drivers to slow down and move over when they see flashing lights on the side of the road, whether from emergency vehicles, firefighters, EMS workers, tow truck operators, or stranded drivers.