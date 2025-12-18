A DeKalb County firefighter is recovering after being seriously injured in a crash while responding to an emergency.

What’s Happening: DeKalb County Fire Rescue says Firefighter Eboni Kennedy was hurt in an on-duty motor vehicle collision while heading to an emergency call.

• Three firefighters were inside the vehicle at the time, and all were injured

• Kennedy suffered the most severe injuries, which officials say will have long-term effects

What’s Important: Fire officials say Kennedy now faces a difficult and lengthy recovery that includes medical care and rehabilitation.

How People Can Help: The department says a GoFundMe has been created to help support Kennedy with medical bills, rehabilitation, and long-term needs. Fire Rescue officials are encouraging the public to donate, saying every contribution can make a difference.