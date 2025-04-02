Community Rallies to Support Georgia Trooper’s Family After 5-Year-Old Daughter’s Death

A Georgia State Trooper and his wife are facing an unimaginable loss — and fellow officers are now stepping up to help.

On March 28th, Sgt. Royce Zah and his wife Brittany lost their 5-year-old daughter, Navi, following a sudden medical illness. Despite the efforts of doctors at Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta, Navi died surrounded by family.

Sgt. Zah is a 13-year veteran of the Georgia State Patrol and is described by colleagues as a respected leader — and a devoted family man.

Now, the Georgia Trooper Chapter of the Police Benevolent Association and the Police Benevolent Foundation are asking for the public’s help.

A donation page has been set up to assist the Zah family with funeral expenses, time away from work, and other unforeseen costs that come with such a heartbreaking loss.

Officials say 100 percent of the money raised will go directly to the family.

To make a donation, visit: https://pbfi.networkforgood.com/projects/249612-sergeant-royce-zah-recovery-fund?fbclid=IwY2xjawJalIVleHRuA2FlbQIxMAABHYyo0ZsvuzmJ2zFfVmzrXSPeU_2tfP-fwHevS8nE2v3odPOdcgJLqgCLZA_aem_ji-4AfrFLwFU6GjTcONxDw