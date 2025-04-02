Community Rallies to Support Georgia Trooper’s Family After 5-Year-Old Daughter’s Death

A Georgia State Trooper and his wife are facing an unimaginable loss — and fellow officers are now stepping up to help.
On March 28th, Sgt. Royce Zah and his wife Brittany lost their 5-year-old daughter, Navi, following a sudden medical illness. Despite the efforts of doctors at Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta, Navi died surrounded by family.
Sgt. Zah is a 13-year veteran of the Georgia State Patrol and is described by colleagues as a respected leader — and a devoted family man.
Now, the Georgia Trooper Chapter of the Police Benevolent Association and the Police Benevolent Foundation are asking for the public’s help.
A donation page has been set up to assist the Zah family with funeral expenses, time away from work, and other unforeseen costs that come with such a heartbreaking loss.
Officials say 100 percent of the money raised will go directly to the family.
To make a donation, visit: https://pbfi.networkforgood.com/projects/249612-sergeant-royce-zah-recovery-fund?fbclid=IwY2xjawJalIVleHRuA2FlbQIxMAABHYyo0ZsvuzmJ2zFfVmzrXSPeU_2tfP-fwHevS8nE2v3odPOdcgJLqgCLZA_aem_ji-4AfrFLwFU6GjTcONxDw
B.T. Clark is an award-winning journalist and the Publisher of The Georgia Sun. He has 25 years of experience in journalism and served as Managing Editor of Neighbor Newspapers in metro Atlanta for 15 years and Digital Director at Times-Journal Inc. for 8 years. His work has appeared in several newspapers throughout the state including Neighbor Newspapers, The Cherokee Tribune and The Marietta Daily Journal. He is a Georgia native and a fifth-generation Georgian.