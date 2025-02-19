Brave Law Enforcement Officers Plan to Freeze Their Badges Off for Special Olympics

Local law enforcement officers will leap into frigid waters this weekend, proving their dedication to Special Olympics Georgia goes beyond mere lip service.

🌟 What We Know: The Cobb County Sheriff’s Office team, aptly named “Plunge Crazy,” will make their 11th annual splash at the Polar Plunge on February 22 at Acworth Beach. These brave souls will join others in jumping into icy waters between 12:15 and 1 p.m., presumably questioning their life choices the entire time.

👥 Who Made it Happen: Special Olympics Georgia organized this chilly spectacle, which serves as their largest fundraising event. The Law Enforcement Torch Run program coordinates similar events nationwide.

💰 Why It Matters: Every chattering tooth and goosebump serves a purpose. The event helps fund year-round sports training and competition for more than 17,000 Special Olympics athletes in Georgia. Participants must raise at least 50 dollars to earn their right to regret their decisions in freezing water.

🎭 What to Expect: Beyond the main attraction of watching people voluntarily freeze, the event includes a costume contest, live music, food, and prizes. This year also features the return of Tug-A-War.

⏭️ What’s Next: Anyone brave — or crazy — enough to participate can sign up online. The event kicks off at 10:45 a.m. with the Tug-A-War tournament, followed by the main plunge at 12:15 p.m.

💝 Remember The Golden Rule: Supporting Special Olympics athletes shows our community’s commitment to respect and support. While you might not be ready to take the plunge yourself, consider supporting a participant or making a donation to help these athletes continue their inspiring journey.