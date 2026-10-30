A motorcycle gives a rider no steel frame, no airbags, and little room for error. When a driver turns left across a rider’s path or drifts into the lane, the rider takes the impact. Broken bones, road rash, and head injuries can follow, and so can months away from work.

Then comes the claim. Georgia requires riders and passengers to wear a helmet, and it bans riding between lanes of traffic. Insurers may point to either rule to argue that a rider shares the blame. Under Georgia’s shared fault rule, a rider found 50 percent or more at fault recovers nothing, and a smaller share still cuts the payout. The clock matters too, since most injury lawsuits must be filed within two years.

Those rules make the choice of lawyer important. This article looks at eight firms in and around Stockbridge that list motorcycle cases among their work. You will see where each one is based, what its attorneys list in public profiles, and what stands out. Use it to build a short list before you pick up the phone, and bring your questions with you.

1. Kaine Law

Riders who search for motorcycle accident lawyers in Stockbridge will notice that Kaine Law shows its ties to the riding community up front. The firm calls itself the exclusive sponsor of Support Bikers Georgia and its Wrecked Rider Fund, part of a national nonprofit that raises money for riders hurt in wrecks.

Its Stockbridge motorcycle page also answers the questions riders ask most. Can you recover without a helmet? The page says yes if you are less than 50 percent at fault, though pay for head and neck injuries will likely drop. What about lane splitting? The page calls it illegal, which makes the case harder, but a rider may still recover when the other driver carries most of the blame. And if gravel or a pothole caused the wreck, the city or county may be liable, with a formal notice due within six months.

Evan L. Kaine leads the team from 5600 N Henry Blvd in Stockbridge. The firm says its attorneys gather police reports, witness statements, camera footage, and accident reconstruction opinions, then negotiate with insurers and go to court if an insurer will not pay what it owes.

Listed results across accident types include $11 million for a car accident claimant, $5.75 million in a roadway defect case, and $4.3 million for a DUI crash victim. Past results do not guarantee a similar outcome. Clients owe attorney’s fees only if the firm wins, and the first consultation is free.

2. Smith, Welch, Webb & White, LLC

The firm’s Southside Injury Attorneys team works from 280 Country Club Drive. Partner John Webb’s profile lists motorcycle accidents next to car, truck, construction, and premises cases. The firm has six Georgia locations. Webb began his trial work as a prosecutor in the Lookout Mountain Judicial Circuit, then built a civil practice around people hurt by others. He belongs to the Henry County Bar Association and leads the firm’s auto accident and wrongful death practice.

3. Ausband & Dumont

This firm has an office at 825 Fairways Court. Founder Andrew Ausband spent five years representing large corporations before he switched to injured individuals, according to his Justia profile. That background gives him a view of how the other side builds a defense. His profile lists motorcycle accidents among his practice areas, and he belongs to the Georgia Trial Lawyers Association. The firm also keeps an office in Atlanta.

4. Broadnax & Martin, P.C.

Broadnax & Martin works from Fairways Court, where attorneys Shone Broadnax and Shonterria Martin take injury cases. A local directory lists motorcycle accidents among the firm’s focus areas, next to car crashes, slips and falls, and defective products. The lawyers list more than 30 years of combined experience and represent clients in arbitration and litigation. The firm also handles bankruptcy, family, and criminal matters.

5. Bodiford Law Group

Attorney Allen W. Bodiford earned his law degree at Woodrow Wilson College of Law in 1986. His Justia profile says he has tried cases for more than 25 years and lists motorcycle accidents among his injury work. The profile adds that he has argued appeals before the Eleventh Circuit, the Georgia Supreme Court, and the Georgia Court of Appeals. The firm also takes divorce and family law cases.

6. Sexton Weldon Law Firm

Sexton Weldon sits at 124 Atlanta Street in neighboring McDonough, and its Google business profile says it opened in 1994. A local directory lists motorcycle accidents among its focus areas. Attorney Jonathan Sexton, a Georgia State University College of Law graduate, started as a clerk at an Atlanta plaintiff’s firm, and Avvo lists him as licensed for 34 years. The firm also lists workers’ compensation and premises liability cases.

7. South Atlanta Injury Lawyers

This is the injury division of Obiorah Fields, LLC, at 157 S McDonough Street in nearby Jonesboro. A local directory lists motorcycle accidents among its focus areas, and partner Danielle Obiorah says the firm represents people hurt in car accidents, slip and falls, assaults, and dog bites. Partner Teri Fields calls herself a plaintiff’s litigator who has handled hundreds of cases, including written and oral discovery.

8. Marks Law Group, LLC

Marks Law Group is based in Decatur, with a second office in Atlanta, and serves riders across the metro area, including Stockbridge. Founder Aaron Marks, a Georgia State law graduate, devotes his practice entirely to personal injury, and his Justia profile lists motorcycle accidents among his cases. He belongs to the Georgia Trial Lawyers Association and the American Association for Justice.

Before You Choose a Lawyer

Motorcycle claims often turn on small details, like helmet use, lane position, and who saw the crash. Whichever office you call, ask how the lawyer has handled rider cases, who will answer your questions, and how fees work. Confirm each lawyer’s license with the State Bar of Georgia, and save photos, repair bills, and medical records as you go.