By passenger traffic, Hartsfield–Jackson Atlanta International Airport, or more simply and less of a mouthful, Atlanta Airport, is the world’s busiest airport. It saw 106,302,208 passengers in 2025, more than 10 million more than Dubai International Airport’s 95,192,160 passengers and over 20 million more than Europe’s biggest airport, Heathrow, according to ACI World.

The numbers are staggering, and going through the airport can feel daunting, so here are some tips that should make it easier.

Getting to the Airport and Where to Park at Atlanta International

If you’re arriving at Atlanta International by car, you have plenty of options to park your vehicle safely.

You should be aware that prices at car parks can increase closer to your travel date, and spaces may fill up. We recommend booking Atlanta Airport parking well in advance to find the best days and save significantly. Booking online is really easy, and all car parks are secure and include a free shuttle bus.

You could also get a hotel and parking package if you have an early morning flight and prefer to stay close to the airport the night before.

Where to Go When You Get Inside Atlanta Airport

There are two main terminals, Terminal North and Terminal South, and the Maynard H. Jackson Jr.

Terminal North

Terminal North manages check-in and baggage drop exclusively for non-Delta domestic airlines, such as American Airlines, Southwest, United, Frontier, Spirit, JetBlue, and Alaska Airlines.

You will find that checking in is fairly straightforward at Terminal North. As soon as you walk inside, the check-in desks are in front of you, and overhead digital signs help you find your airline’s desk row. You can also use the self-service kiosks to print bag tags or join the queue for the check-in desk.

If you then look toward the center atrium, you’ll see the signs for security.

Terminal South

Terminal South is almost exclusively for Delta Air Lines and its partner, Aeromexico. It can get busy because Delta uses Atlanta as its primary global hub. That said, it’s a highly efficient terminal, divided by service tiers that separate Delta Sky Priority / Medallion passengers, standard main cabin, and Digital ID Bags (only available if you opted into TSA PreCheck Digital ID through the Delta app).

Find your area and follow the same steps as we described for Terminal North. You’ll see the signs for security if you look towards the center atrium.

International Terminal

If you’re flying abroad, you’ll find the ticketing and check-in desks on the upper level, signposted as departures. There, you can check in with international airlines such as British Airways, Air France, or whatever airline you’re using that departs from the international terminal.

Security is on the same floor and clearly signposted. After security, you’ll enter Concourse F, which is directly attached to the international terminal. That’s where you’ll find the duty-free area, along with restaurants.

Concourse F has the main international gates (F1–F14), but if you go a short walk across the connector walkway, you’ll get to Concourse E for additional international gates and lounges.

Atlanta International Airport might be one of the busiest airports in the world, but it’s also one of the most efficient and well-laid-out. You can also book VIP, concierge, and meet-and-greet services to further streamline check-in and security.