What’s Happening: The City of Savannah ordered residents on Daveitta Drive, Country Walk Circle and Country Walk Drive to boil all water before drinking, cooking or brushing teeth.

The damage happened when a private contractor hit the water main

City crews expect to restore water service by the end of Tuesday

What’s Important: Residents in the affected area should bring water to a rolling boil for at least one minute before using it for drinking, cooking, brushing teeth or making baby formula.

The Process: City crews will flush the water system for about five hours after finishing repairs. Then they’ll test the water to make sure it’s safe.

What Neighbors Should Know: People living south of Felt Drive in Coffee Bluff and Rose Dhu might see brown or discolored water. They should run their faucets for 5 to 10 minutes until the water runs clear.

What’s Next: The city will tell residents when the water is safe to drink again.

The Sources: City of Savannah.