Health officials are warning residents after a raccoon in a Columbus neighborhood tested positive for rabies.

What’s Happening: A raccoon from the Timbercreek subdivision near Whitesville Road in Columbus was confirmed to have rabies after testing by the Georgia Public Health Laboratory on December 17.

What’s Important: Public health officials are urging people in the area to stay away from wild and stray animals and to report any possible contact with a raccoon or other animals right away.

How This Affects Real People: Anyone who may have touched, handled, or been bitten or scratched by an animal in the area could face a serious health risk and should act quickly.

What Residents Should Do:

Avoid picking up or handling wild or stray animals.

Report animal bites or scratches to Columbus Animal Care and Control Center and the Columbus Environmental Health Office.

Call animal control if an animal is acting aggressively or unusually.

Contact a veterinarian immediately if a pet or livestock is injured or behaving strangely.

Make sure all dogs and cats are vaccinated against rabies.

Teach children to stay away from wild animals.

If someone is bitten or scratched, health officials say to wash the wound thoroughly for several minutes, apply a disinfectant, seek medical care immediately, and report the incident to local authorities.

Who To Contact:

Columbus Animal Services Division: 706-653-4512

Columbus Department of Public Health Environmental Health Office: 706-321-6170

Georgia Poison Control: 800-222-1222

Emergencies and after hours: Dial 911

The advisory was issued by the Columbus Department of Public Health Environmental Health Office on December 17.