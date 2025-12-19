Health officials are warning residents after a raccoon in a Columbus neighborhood tested positive for rabies.
What’s Happening: A raccoon from the Timbercreek subdivision near Whitesville Road in Columbus was confirmed to have rabies after testing by the Georgia Public Health Laboratory on December 17.
What’s Important: Public health officials are urging people in the area to stay away from wild and stray animals and to report any possible contact with a raccoon or other animals right away.
How This Affects Real People: Anyone who may have touched, handled, or been bitten or scratched by an animal in the area could face a serious health risk and should act quickly.
What Residents Should Do:
- Avoid picking up or handling wild or stray animals.
- Report animal bites or scratches to Columbus Animal Care and Control Center and the Columbus Environmental Health Office.
- Call animal control if an animal is acting aggressively or unusually.
- Contact a veterinarian immediately if a pet or livestock is injured or behaving strangely.
- Make sure all dogs and cats are vaccinated against rabies.
- Teach children to stay away from wild animals.
If someone is bitten or scratched, health officials say to wash the wound thoroughly for several minutes, apply a disinfectant, seek medical care immediately, and report the incident to local authorities.
Who To Contact:
Columbus Animal Services Division: 706-653-4512
Columbus Department of Public Health Environmental Health Office: 706-321-6170
Georgia Poison Control: 800-222-1222
Emergencies and after hours: Dial 911
The advisory was issued by the Columbus Department of Public Health Environmental Health Office on December 17.